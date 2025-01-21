New Mom Sets Boundaries After Grandma Critiques Her Parenting, And Now Tensions Are Boiling Over

Family ties can be complicated, especially when new babies and strong personalities are involved.

One grandmother feels pushed out by her son’s fiancé, claiming her “hostility” is affecting the bond with her 6-week-old granddaughter.

After being denied solo visits with the baby, Grandma now wonders if her request was unfair or if her family is shutting her out entirely.

This one is going to make your blood boil.

AITA for asking my son to bring my 6 week old granddaughter to visit me, without his fiancé? Throwaway. 51f, my son is 29 and he and his fiancé “Jen” have a 6 week old daughter “Lily.” (she also has a 7yo son that is not my son’s child but I still consider him my grandbaby). I used to get along really well with Jen and told everyone she was like a daughter to me. But when she got pregnant, she started acting weird toward me. Like I asked to be in the room for delivery and she said a clipped “no” (despite letting her 7yo sons dads mom in the room for his delivery). No big deal, it’s her choice. But when I went to visit in the hospital afterwards she acted really put off that I was there. I figured she was just tired and left after 20 minutes to give her space. But then it continued.

Hmm, sounds like there’s more to this story than a hospital visit.

I have stopped in to see everyone about 5 times since she had the baby and every single time that I walk in, she gets really quiet. Whenever I’m holding the baby she is hovering. She keeps snapping at me over small things. Like how I’m holding the baby (had her on her belly on my arm or sideways across my knees on her belly) because “she’s crying, obviously she doesn’t like that so stop.” Or snapping at me for things I say to the baby (like when she starts fussing, I said “you won’t get your own way with me, you can’t play me like that” in a baby voice, trying to calm her). And she goes “she’s 4 weeks old, how exactly is she playing you?” Then she got livid and actually kicked me out of the house one time because she picked up the baby for making the smallest of noises and I told her the baby was going to get used to being held all the time if she kept doing that. She said “well it’s a good thing she’s my child and I don’t have to listen to your crying it out bull.”

Maybe it’s time to reflect on why she feels the need to set these boundaries.

Well, I went there on Thanksgiving and apparently it was her mother’s first time meeting the baby, and of course the baby was all smiles and loved her grandma. But when I got the chance to hold the baby, she immediately started screaming and was promptly taken from me. I feel very slighted. I asked my son if he would bring the baby to visit me without his fiancé because I feel like his fiancés attitude toward me is the reason why the baby screams every time I hold her. I definitely think she’s picking up on the hostility. I don’t know why she even dislikes me now, but asking her currently would be pointless. He told me he absolutely would not bring his daughter to my place without her mother because he wouldn’t do that to his fiancé (who has never been away from the baby thus far).

Blaming the baby’s cries on ‘hostility’ might not help patch things up.

I told him they were purposely ruining my chance at a relationship with my granddaughter. He said that wasn’t true and that I need to stop “pushing” my old fashioned beliefs, which is the first time I’ve heard of this. AITA for expecting him to bring my granddaughter to me without her mom so I can have a relationship with her?

Reddit didn’t hold back in weighing in on entitlement, boundaries, and the realities of modern parenting.

This person says it’s time for Grandma to back off.

This person explains why the fiance could be acting this way.

And this person is totally on the parents’ side.

Demanding baby time without the mom?

Grandma might’ve swaddled herself in entitlement.

