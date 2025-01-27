New Research Identifies Key Differences In The Four Separate Species Of Giraffe And Calls For Additional Protections

Giraffes are one of the best-known animals on the planet. Everyone from children to adults can identify this animal because of its huge neck, clear skin pattern, and unique body type.

What most people do not know, however, is that there are actually four distinct species of giraffe.

This was discovered back in 2016 when a genetic study was done on them. The study, published in the journal Current Biology, prompted The Giraffe Conservation Foundation to conduct a large physical study of the animals to learn about their differences. This study has been completed and published in the journal PLOS ONE.

The work involved taking 3D-scanned images of 515 giraffe skulls and analyzing them. The skulls came from African national parks, taxidermists, museum collections, game farms, and other locations around the world.

After analyzing the skulls, it offered clear confirmation that the four genetically distinct species have unique skulls as well, which surprised the researchers. Lead author, Dr. Nikolaos Kargopoulos said in a statement:

“This groundbreaking research highlights the value of science to increase our understanding of our natural world. When I embarked on this project, I did not expect to find such clear differences in the skull shapes of giraffe – before I started looking more closely, I thought a giraffe is just a giraffe.”

Giraffes are endangered, with around 117,000 remaining in the wild, so learning more about them is essential to their long-term protection. This study shines a light on the fact that the number of giraffes should not be given as a single number but instead listed as the four unique species that they are.

This may help to provide additional protections, funding for research, and more.

Co-author of the study, Dr. Julian Fennessy, who is the Director of Conservation at the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, said in the statement:

“It is about time that the world stands tall for giraffe, in particular the IUCN, and changes the outdated taxonomy of giraffe to give them the status they deserve. Conservation efforts need to urgently target all four giraffe species – particularly those with precariously low numbers – before it is too late. Science is science and facts are facts. I hope that any debate around giraffe taxonomy can now finally be put to rest as we must act now to save each of these iconic giraffe species.”

Taking this approach to fully protect all giraffe species will help to ensure they can survive in the wild for generations to come.

