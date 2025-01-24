Night Manager Delays Family’s Hotel Check-In, So When They Find Out He’s Illegally Parked In A Handicapped Spot, They Make Sure He Ends Up With A $250 Fine

Checking into a hotel late at night with tired kids in tow should be a straightforward process, especially if you already warned them you were on your way.

But what would you do if the night manager deliberately delayed your check-in, only to find out he had parked illegally in a handicapped spot? Would you let it go? Or would you report his actions to the local police department?

In today’s story, one guest finds himself in this exact scenario and finds a way to hold the inconsiderate manager accountable. Here’s how it all played out.

Enjoy your fine After a stressful Christmas full of traveling, I arrived at a hotel at 9:45 pm. I had called in advance about our late arrival time. When I showed up with the kids in the car, ready to check in, I was told it would be a “few minutes” before they could check us in. The night manager proceeded to slack off for about 20 minutes. Apparently, he was about to clock out and do a shift change. He totally could have checked us in. (When I did check in it took less than 5 minutes).

The hotel worker parked in the wrong spot.

Well, I saw Mr Nightshift walk to his car. He was parked in the handicapped spot. He had no plate or tag. My guess is that he wanted to be able to stare at his car from the office window. My son and my mom are both in wheelchairs, so this really rubbed me the wrong way. I had a feeling he would park there again the following night. As soon as he clocked in, that’s where he parked. So, I reported it. I don’t usually report petty crimes, but he deserved a “minimum $250 fine”.

Wow! That guy had some nerve!

That night manager was so unprofessional.

