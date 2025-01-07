One Of His Daughters Wanted To Go To The Library, So He Texted His Wife To Take Her While He Took Their Other Daughter To Play Soccer. Then Things Went South Fast.

Not everyone has the same interests, and it can sometimes be difficult for parents to enjoy spending time with their children when their children have different interests than they do.

In today’s story, a dad explains that he has two daughters, one who likes books and one who likes outdoor activities like soccer. His wife is mad at him for choosing to spend time with one of the daughters instead of both daughters.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for asking my wife to take our daughter to the library? I have two daughters (Anna, 11f and Abby, 8f). When Anna was 5 or 6, some things happened and, long story short, I wasn’t around much after that. I’m back now though and now I feel awkward around her because she was old enough to remember why her mother and I split, but I don’t know if she /really/ remembers and I don’t want to ask her in case it brings back the memories and then she remembers. Also, Anna and I don’t really have the same interests. She’s a smart kid and likes to read like her mom, but I’m more active, outdoorsy like Abby.

A trip to the library didn’t go well.

Last week, I took my daughters to the library and I was bored out of my mind. We were sitting on this annoying bean bag and Anna kept bring me all these books to read with her. Finally, Abby said, “I’m bored!” which is exactly what I was thinking, so when Anna went looking for another book, we went to kick around a soccer ball in the field across the street. We were only gone for 10 minutes MAX but Anna called my wife crying and said we had left her in the library, instead of calling me and asking where we were. So yeah I was mad about that for a few days.

Now Anna wants to play soccer.

(And before you say, “Why didn’t you take Anna to play soccer with you and Abby?” I would’ve asked Anna if she wanted to come, too, but it was very hot outside, and when she was little, she would overheat and almost pass out because the doctor said something about her pores being too small. I didn’t know she had grown out of that, otherwise I probably would have invited her to play soccer with us, too.) Anyway, Abby and I were going to the field (not the one across the street from the library this time) to practice some soccer drills, but all of a sudden Anna wanted to come. At first she said she had to drop off a book, but when I said we were going to play soccer, she said she could play soccer too (she can’t). I didn’t want to completely blow her off, so I said it wouldn’t be fair to cut into Abby’s practice so abruptly, and that I would ask her mother to take her to the library.

He made a decision that his wife didn’t like.

My wife was off work today but she was shopping, so I took Anna to a neighbor’s house and Abby and I left. I tried to call my wife but the phone went to voicemail. So I texted her: “Abby and I went to go play soccer. Anna wanted to go to library. I left her at [insert neighbor]’s house. Please take her to library when you get back thanks.” I don’t know if I have enough characters to finish story but basically wife called me and went ballistic for not taking Anna and I got mad at her because I don’t see why is it such a problem for her to take Anna to the library.

I agree with his wife. I think he should’ve taken Anna with him.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this story…

This person points out why parents humor their kids even when the parents are bored.

Another reader points out how the dad is literally abandoning his daughter all over again.

He clearly has a favorite child.

This reader thinks the dad is clearly wrong.

Another reader thinks the dad shouldn’t be left alone with his daughters.

This is an example of very bad parenting.

