‘Only took 34 years.’ – This Driver Just Found Out Something Useful About Pumping Gas

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@k8steiner

Better late than never, right?

You betcha!

A woman named Kate posted a video on TikTok and admitted to viewers the interesting piece of information she recently learned about putting gas in her car.

Source: TikTok

In the video’s caption, Kate wrote, “Only took 34 years to figure this out.”

On the text overlay, she wrote, “I was today years old when I figured this out.”

Source: TikTok

For the record, Kate was referring to the clip people can set on the nozzle that allows the gas to flow without them continuously holding the handle.

Well, it was about time…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user asked a question.

Source: TikTok

And one person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

You learn something new every day!

