Parents-To-Be Reveal Their Baby’s Name To Their Family, But They Insist On A Name Change Because Of Her Sister’s Past High School Trauma

A baby name reveal should be a joyous occasion, but this one left everyone at the dinner table in awkward silence.

When the parents-to-be announced what they’d be naming their son, an unexpected family history turned their excitement into tension.

Read on for the story.

WIBTA for not wanting to change my babies name? I’m 8 months pregnant, and have been purposefully holding off on revealing my babies name and gender. But since it’s so close me and my husband invited invited my parents, his and his sister Ashley who’s 17. Dinner was going great until we announce we’re having a boy and naming him Shawn. My in laws got a little quiet for a moment before my MIL asked if there was any other options we’d considered.

That’s never a good sign.

We took forever to pick a name, Shawn is the only one we could agree on. MIL told us that that’s the name of Ashley’s old bully who tormented her heavily in school and online during 2020-2021 and it got so bad she switched schools. It got a awkward after that, there wasn’t much else to say and dinner ended quickly after. My MIL texted me and my husband again to again ask us to find a new name for Ashley’s sake.

It must’ve been bad…

Would I be a jerk for not wanting to change it? We were only able to agree on it a few weeks ago.

Naming a baby is hard enough without navigating unresolved family wounds, but here we are.

The question is, should they honor their choice or prioritize Ashley’s past?

Reddit has thoughts—lots of them.

The majority votes that she is the AH.

Or maybe it’s the husband for not knowing the details of his sister’s past…

This person says all in all, it should be changed. Period.

Baby names are tough, but who knew high school bullies could haunt a family dinner?

They should pick a new name, for sure.

