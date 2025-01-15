She Didn’t Include Her Partner On Their Home Mortgage, So His Parents Question Her On The Fairness Of Their Financial Partnership

Romantic relationships and the housing market don’t always mix.

Read how one Redditor takes on buying a house independently, only to be confronted by their partner’s parents on why things aren’t 50/50.

This one is tricky for sure.

AITA for not letting my partner be a part of the house mortgage? Hi everyone! I’m looking for some advice towards my housing finances. I (25 female) have a partner (25 male) who is currently still and school and doesn’t have a job. We have been together for 10 years. No, we are not engaged, but we both live at our parents’ house and have never lived together.

But that’s until a big change takes place…

I recently bought a house with the help of my parents who co-signed, but I’m taking on 100% of the mortgage payments. I decided to move in by myself for a while and let things settle down for a bit. My partner doesn’t seem to want to move in for a while, as he still has to pay for school (fair enough). The house is in pretty rough shape, and I’ve spent over 50K on renovations alone.

However, the partner’s parents have something to say about how the house is being managed.

My partner’s family (almost my in-laws I supposed), however, seem furious at the idea of their son not being part of the house mortgage. They believe that it is absolutely crucial for his name to be on the mortgage and pay for the house. I’ve been told that they don’t want their “child” to be screwed over in the event that we break up in the future, and he’s left with nothing. From my perspective, I’m confused on why they would assume that half the house would be his if he didn’t pay for it while I’ve spend thousands of dollars in this investment.

This woman is left with some legal questions — and some moral ones, too.

I’m a bit concerned on what the rules of common law are once we do move in together and wondering if his family is trying to screw me over. So, AITA for not letting my partner be a part of the house mortgage? If anyone has been through a similar experience, I would love to hear your thoughts. Thanks in advance!

Does Reddit think this woman’s partner is getting the short end of the stick?

Let’s read the comments.

First up, a Redditor mentioned that everything can change once a commitment has been made.

Another reader highlighted his lack of payment means it isn’t their business.

And finally, another user mentioned co-owning means he brings something to the table, too.

This woman needs to watch her back.

These parents do not have her best interest in mind.

