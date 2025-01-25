Party City Employee Calls Out The Company For Laying Off Employees Without Any Advance Warning

I feel bad for these folks…

In case you missed it, Party City filed for bankruptcy in December 2024, closed its stores, and laid off all its employees without warning.

A TikTokker named Hebah who worked at a Party City store posted a video and talked about what happened.

She told viewers, “We were given zero days notice. So no, the WARN [Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification] act didn’t come into play.”

Hebah continued, “We were told that the company is shut down effective immediately. The company had been involved in a lot of shady things, which I could get into.”

She added, “They were not able to dig themselves out of the grave.”

Check out the video.

Hebah posted another video and talked to viewers about some of the “shady” things that she alleges were going on with the company.

Check out what she had to say.

Hebah posted another video and showed viewers a clip of Party City CEO Barry Litwin talked to employees about what transpired.

Check it out below.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

And this individual spoke up.

This is not a good look!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!