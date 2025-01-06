Police Officer Had A Sovereign Citizen’s Vehicle Towed, So When They Asked The Police Officer For A Ride To Town, The Police Officer Used His Own Logic Against Him

Apparently, some people believe that they don’t need to follow laws, and in today’s story, a police officer encounters one of these people.

A friend of mine pulled over a Freeman on the land My friend is a police officer, and he pulled over a Freeman on the land. Quick and dirty explanation: Freemen-on-the-land (also Freemen-of-the-land, the Freemen movement or simply Freemen) are a loose group of individuals who believe that they are bound by statute laws only if they consent to those laws. They believe that they can therefore declare themselves independent of the government and the rule of law, holding that the only “true” law is their own interpretation of “common law”. So the guy was speeding, going about 30 over the limit. It was also raining quite hard. My friend pulled him over and asked for the guys license, insurance and registration.

The guy had none of this. He said he refused to carry those things on him, as he hadn’t complied with those provincial laws. He stated his beliefs needed to be respected. After a bit of arguing back and forth, my friend told him he would be getting the vehicle towed and writing a bunch of tickets.

Once the tow truck arrived, my friend ordered him out of the vehicle. The man complied because he knew my friend would physically remove him. As the car is being towed, the guy asks for a ride to the detachment about 5 km away so he could call a cab. They are in a rural area.

My friend, knowing these guys have very strong feelings against taxes and government, says cheerfully: “Sorry, Sir! This car was paid for by taxpayers and is owned by the government. I’m just respecting your beliefs. Have a better day, and please pay those tickets unless you wish to fight them.” He then drives off, leaving the guy in the rain. For some reason it didn’t occur to the guy to ask the tow truck driver. There was a sidewalk by the road, so he was good to go. Just was very wet, I’m sure.

