Postal Customer Said It’s Important To Pick Out The Kind Of Stamps You Want At The Post Office

I’m kind of a stamp nerd, so I always ask post office workers if I can see what they have available when I buy a book or two.

And I think I might be on to something!

A TikTokker named Ally posted a video and showed viewers what happens when you tell postal employees to give you whatever stamps they have available.

Ally said, “If you go to the post office to get stamps for your Christmas cards and they ask if you care which ones you get, say you do care.”

She recently bought stamps and when the postal employee asked her what kind she wanted, she tole them it didn’t matter.

Ally said, Look what he gave me. He said, ‘okay, ugly ones it is.’ Jeopardy questions on my Christmas cards.”

Ouch…

Here’s the video.

@allywright09 I need to start caring a little more merry crisis everyone ♬ original sound – Ally Wright

Pick your own stamps…or else…

