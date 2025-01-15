‘Props to American Airlines for including this.’ – A Traveler Said He Developed Blood Clots From Flying And Showed How Airlines Are Addressing This Problem
by Matthew Gilligan
Blood clots are scary stuff and it seems like they pop up out of nowhere for people.
A man named Brandon posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how he developed blood clots in his body.
Brandon told viewers, “Recently, I was diagnosed with a blood clot in my leg and in my lung.”
He flew not too long after his diagnosis and the airline had a pamphlet on how people can avoid blood clots on flights.
He said, “Now, I don’t know if this is something that all airlines have been doing for a while now, or this is just the first time that I’ve ever noticed, but you know, props to American Airlines for including this.”
Brandon continued, “Because ever since I had a blood clot and I made a video about the experience, so many people have come into the comment section and have talked about how they have a blood clot too, or how they know someone in their life that has one, or how they know someone that suddenly died from one at a really young age.”
He continued, “The crazy thing is that until I had one myself, I had no awareness of them, really, or any idea just how much of a risk or how easily you can get one when you’re traveling a lot.”
Brandon told viewers that flying can be risky and said, “Just a quick PSA, you know, blood clots can be life threatening, and they’re apparently a lot easier to get than you might think.”
@brandonrkh
Be careful out there! #bloodclot #stoptheclot #pulmonaryembolism #travelingfamily #deepveinthrombosis #dvt @National Blood Clot Alliance
