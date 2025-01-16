Reckless Driver Nearly Backs Into A Family In A Parking Lot, So Furious Dad Knocks Off His Side Mirror And Dares Him To Call The Cops

Making your way through a busy parking lot can be stressful, but it’s even worse when another driver’s reckless behavior puts your family at risk.

So, what would you do if you and your family were almost run over by someone backing out carelessly?

Would you continue walking?

Or would you make sure they understood the consequences of their actions?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this exact predicament and reacts in the heat of the moment.

Here’s how it all played out.

Back into me on foot? Enjoy your visit to the auto shop This happened last night (a little over 24 hours ago). My family and I drove to where my in-laws live to have a family get-together (wife’s side) for our kid’s birthday at a nice cafe-restaurant. Thing is I absolutely HATE long drives and I was seriously at the end of my rope. As we were leaving the parking lot, some dude in a truck (you know, exactly the kind of person I mean) tried to back out without looking. He was really close to hitting us, and just barely missed me. Not proud to say but I lost it, so I walked over to his passenger side and knocked his mirror off (hand and forearm still hurt, serves me right I guess).

Furious, the guy got out of his truck.

He, of course, hit his brakes and stepped out in order to flex and threaten me (maybe more than that), but I was simply livid. I literally screamed at him that he almost ran over a family because of his reckless driving and dared him to call the cops on me while pointing out the cameras placed all over. I did not get my butt kicked that night, and luckily none of my kids saw their dad being a jerk (they only heard him scream at a driver for being reckless). For the love of Nutella milkshake, people, do NOT back out without making sure the road is clear!!

Yikes! That sounds like a dangerous situation all the way around.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about his actions.

Next time, he should control his anger and be a better role model for his kids.

