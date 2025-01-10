Renter Shares How The Condo She Just Rented Off Of Zillow Was Full Of Ants And In Horrible Condition. – ‘It’s borderline uninhabitable.’

You’ve heard the term “buyer beware” before, but this story will leave you thinking “renter beware.”

A woman named Alyssa posted a video on TikTok and talked about how the condo she rented from Zillow turned out to be a total bust.

Alyssa said, “I’m in a weird situation, and something just feels really off, like something’s not right. I don’t know if I’m tripping or if I have some kind of legal grounds or rights to take action because the whole thing has been super sus from the start.”

She said she found a furnished condo on Zillow for rent for a low price and with utilities included.

Alyssa admitted that there were a lot of red flags raised with the rental, but she pressed ahead because the homeowner’s association needed 30 days to approve them as renters.

Alyssa said the woman they had been dealing with for the rental started ignoring her messages and questions and said they only communicated over Zillow’s messaging system.

The day before Alyssa was supposed to move into the condo, the woman messaged her and said she was flying into town to make sure the place was ready for her to move into.

Things continued to be odd when the woman gave Alyssa a code for the door instead of keys to the condo, and she still never met the woman.

She said, “We show up, and it’s clean, but it’s not thoroughly clean. It’s not like professionally clean. It was gross.”

Alyssa also said they saw a cockroach within a few minutes of being in the condo and she started to feel sick and couldn’t stop sneezing. They decided to sleep in their car for the night because they saw more roaches and they eventually got a hotel room.

She said, “We just put $6,000 down to live here, but I’m gonna go and spend a hundred more dollars to sleep in a hotel room so I don’t have to deal with cockroaches in my bed.”

Things got worse…

An exterminator showed up and Alyssa noticed that a wall in the condo was completely covered in ants. The woman she rented from didn’t believe her and Alyssa thinks that there’s no way the woman spent time cleaning the condo before she moved in.

She said, “Now everything is just kind of coming together. Did you know about these problems? Is that why the asking price was so low? Because you don’t wanna face us because you know what we just moved into?”

Alyssa continued, “Is there anything that we can do because it’s borderline uninhabitable. I have to take Tylenol PM or NyQuil to go to sleep at night. I just need to know, am I just **** out of luck?”

Here’s the video.

@alyssacardib Sorry for the long video, but if you made it to the end, thank you for listening ♬ original sound – Lyss Lyss

Check out how viewers reacted.

This individual offered some advice.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer was shocked.

This doesn’t sound good!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.