Rude Man Thought He Could Cut Across The Airport’s Moving Walkway, But An Annoyed Traveler Made Sure His Suitcase Took A Little Detour

Moving sidewalks make airports feel like a race to the gate, but not everyone plays fair.

One rude traveler learned the hard way that cutting corners near a moving belt might earn you a slight nudge in the wrong direction.

Read on for the full story!

Block my way: get nudged! My 1.2-hour flight was already delayed by 1.5 hours. So, I used one of those horizontal escalators at the airport — like a 50-meter-long treadmill. Mine was on the right, and to my left, there was another one going in the opposite direction. When I was nearing the end of my treadmillator (I shall call them that from now on), I was going to step off, obviously.

But then came an unexpected obstacle.

From the right, a guy came along, apparently also in a slight hurry, about to enter the treadmillator to my left, going in the opposite direction. He had to pass my exit to enter his treadmillator. That gentleman decided to cut across my landing zone so very close, he left me virtually no space to step off. Oh, and he was pulling a trolley suitcase behind him, of course.

This already stressed traveler wasn’t going to let this fly.

So, since I was not in the most tranquil mood anymore and that gentleman forced me to freeze mid-stride, I stepped off my treadmillator, giving his rapidly pulled-along trolley the tiniest little nudge with my left big toe. Mind you, I did not, in any way, kick his suitcase. It was a gentle nudge against the wheel, nothing more. But if you walk swiftly, you, of course, notice when your trolley makes a little sideways jump — even if it just jumps five centimeters.

The man protested, but the traveler didn’t care!

He said, “Hey!!!” in a rather annoyed voice, but I did not even bother to turn around and look at him. I just proceeded in my direction, acting as if nothing happened.

Watch where you’re going — or else!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter appreciates the traveler’s genius naming conventions.

They really didn’t mean it! Or did they?

Sometimes you just have to get the upper hand in a situation.

This redditor would have taken their revenge a step further.

Some people just need a little push — literally.

