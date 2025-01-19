Rude Passenger Moved Bus Rider’s Bag Without Permission, So Rider Cranked Up The Heavy Metal And Got Their Unwanted Seatmate To Move Spots

Public transportation is all about unspoken rules, but not everyone follows the same script.

When one rider skipped the courtesy act, he learned that headphones aren’t just for blocking out noise — they can send a pointed message too.

“Rude” guy in the bus So, I’m on the bus right now, and I’m sitting in the front row. For some context, I’m German, and people usually keep their distance here. The bus wasn’t too full, but most seats were taken. Nobody had to stand, though.

This rider has a typical approach they like to use for lugging their belongings around.

I usually put my bag on the seat next to me, but if anyone comes and asks for the seat, I, of course, remove my bag so they can sit. Now, an older guy got on the bus a few stops after I did, and since I sat in the first row, he wanted to sit there. Usually, not a problem.

But soon the passenger made a bit of a faux pas in this rider’s eyes.

But the guy decided to not even ask or motion for me to move my bag and instead just grabbed it and moved it by himself. I hate people touching my belongings, so I took it and put it on my lap.

They want to tell him off, but decide to take a different approach instead.

I was about to tell him something like, “You could’ve just asked,” but I didn’t. Instead, I turned the volume of my music all the way up. I’m wearing headphones, of course, to take my revenge.

So they turned on the most offensive song they could think of and cranked it way up.

I was listening to Mother Mother, but I thought that their music wasn’t aggressive enough, so I put on a metal song — Vicinity of Obscenity in particular. I know that you can really hear it through my headphones because another time, while I was on the bus listening to it, someone asked for the song name.

You can guess what happens next.

I kept it on full volume until eventually, the guy got up and moved to another seat. Mission accomplished, I’d say.

He took the seat, then he took the hint.

What did Reddit think?

This fellow metal fan sure knows how to take one for the team.

This commenter had a similar idea, but a bit grosser.

This commenter wasn’t so amused.

He wanted a front-row seat, but he didn’t realize it would be for an impromptu metal concert.

Music moves people in more ways than one.

