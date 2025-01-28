Seventeen-Year-Old Girl Is Excited To Get Her First Tattoo, But When Her Mom Steps In With Her Own Ideas, Things Start To Get Ugly

Some people love them, some people hate them, but there’s no denying that tattoos are a big commitment.

So when it comes to getting your first tattoo, a lot of time and contemplation should go into everything from the design to the positioning.

But for the seventeen-year-old girl in this story, planning her first tattoo comes with a whole load of other complications.

Namely, her complicated family.

Read on to find out how they made her choice so much harder.

AITA for telling my mom I don’t want to get a tattoo with my “sister”? A couple of months ago, my mom (47) and my oldest sister (28) got into a huge fight that led them to not speaking for four months. During this fight I (17) was put in the middle and did a lot of communicating between the two of them. It was like we were little kids playing telephone. Well after a couple weeks, my sister blew up on me and ended up cutting me out of her life claiming I was “brainwashed” by my mom and that she hoped I would get better. I’m still not over it because me and my sister were extremely close and to have her disown me like that and call me names really hurt our relationship.

The situation got better.

My mom and my sister ended up making up right before Thanksgiving and have rekindled their relationship. However, I haven’t received one lick of an apology for 1) being put in the middle and 2) for having to endure them fighting. This was pretty traumatizing, because my family loves to make big and empty threats. However, weeks before she made up with my mom, my sister did call me to talk about the whole situation and said how much it hurt her to hear me call her names (when we fought I called her names because I was mad and she wouldn’t listen to me, after she had called me way worse). She said it also hurt her not having me in her life, even though she’s the one who cut me out of it. Being the people pleaser I am, I apologized to her without realizing that I never got one back.

She has changed her mind about what tattoo she wants to get.

Since they made up my sister has been around and things have been alright; the situation still makes me upset though. Recently, my mom and I were discussing tattoos because I want to get my first one for my birthday next month. My mom said that she wanted a matching tattoo with her, my sisters, and I. Before the big fight we all (my sister, mom and I) discussed getting matching tattoos for my first one, and I was completely on board then. But now, not so much. I want to get something more meaningful to me.

Her mom thinks she should get over it.

I told my mom I would love to get a matching tattoo with her, but not my sister since I’m still not over her disowning me, and how she acted with the whole situation. My mom said that I need to get over it because her and my sister made up. She said my sister hasn’t brought up the fight and apologized because she doesn’t want to “bring up something old” and make everything tense again. As of right now me, my relationship with my sister has not gotten back to how it was before this whole fight. I’m not completely opposed to getting a tattoo with them but maybe when this all gets cleared up and loose ends get tied. AITA?

First of all, a tattoo is a life-long commitment.

It should be something personal – and being forced to get a tattoo along with family members is a recipe for disaster.

When someone treated this girl so poorly, why would she want a connection to them permanently etched on her skin?

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person pointed out that the reconciliation ball should be firmly in this girl’s court.

Meanwhile, this person shared some hard truths and a potential solution.

And another commenter advised the girl to make her decision very carefully.

She could be about to make a big mistake.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.