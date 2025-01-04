She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating On Her, So She Plotted Revenge To Get Everything In The Divorce

Lying and cheating are not good ever but especially not in the context of marriage. An affair can destroy a marriage.

In today’s story, when a woman finds out that her husband is cheating on her, she contacts the person who he was cheating on her with, and they work together to get the ultimate revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Cheat on me? I will DESTROY your cushy “life”! Before I get into the revenge, let me preface it by saying this; the third party involved and I are still friends, and still talk to this day. Also, English is not my first language, but I’m working on it. This happened a little over a decade ago, and I had the perfect life; Great house, great husband, great car, great job. The American Dream. Soon, that dream turned into a nightmare, when I discovered my husband was cheating on me. It started small, basically the typical signs(coming home late, ignoring attempts to get intimate, making excuses, etc.) Then, one day, I had a notion to go through his phone. HUGE mistake on my part!

She was shocked at what she discovered…

Not only was he cheating on me, but he was doing so, with a guy!!!! I’m ok with the LGBT community, and I don’t have a problem with my husband wanting to explore other sides, the problem is that he didn’t have the Ahem to tell me what he was doing.

She worked together with the other guy.

I had located the other guy, and we became fast friends. I found out, via the guy, that my husband had a Grindr (Gay dating app), and had hooked up with more guys. Together, the other guy and I came up with a plan.

Here’s how the revenge went down…

He had tricked my husband to agree to a hotel room that night, for some “alone time”. In the process, he had gathered some very incriminating evidence of my husband’s (what’s the word for “not being faithful?”), and thanks to my father, I had a Prenup that terminated marriage of said lack of faithfulness had evidence. My dufus ex husband showed up, while I was hiding in the bathroom. The other guy was playing his part well, telling my dope that he was going to the bathroom to freshen up. That’s when I came out, with the evidence, and the prenup, the section highlighted in the contract. I told him I was getting everything, and he was done for. He bolted.

Things worked out fine for her but not for her ex.

The fallout: When I took him to court for the divorce hearings, I had requested that I got the house and his car, since it was in my name. Thanks to Daddy Dearest, I was the primary breadwinner of our family, so I got what I wanted, and got to keep my assets. He lost everything but his crappy Nissan and his clothes. He had tried going back to the other guy, now my good friend, but that didn’t work. In the end, my ex had to move back in with his parents, and I think he’s working at Target, last I heard, I don’t care. Hell hath no fury like a Latina Scorned!

It’s amazing that she and the other guy became friends through the cheating drama! Their teamwork really helped them get the best revenge.

He should’ve been honest with his wife instead of cheating on her.

