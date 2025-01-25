She Found Out Her Sister Gave Away Her Puppy Without Permission, So She Took Her Sister’s Dog And Threatened Legal Action

What kind of person gives away someone’s dog?

AITA for taking my sister’s dog after she gave my puppy away? “I know the title sounds goofy, and you may think I am the bad guy here. But I (24F) had a 6 month old male Greyhound pup that I named Goose. I had always wanted a Greyhound and was excited. I was planning on visiting another state with a few girlfriends of mine, for only a week. I needed someone to watch Goose.

My sister May (32F) offered to watch him and I told her I would send her emergency money for Goose. For food, toys and whatever needs he need. She agreed and my niece (7F) loves Goose. So I though everything was great. I went on my travel with my girlfriends and it was lovely and great but on the last day May called to say that Goose ran off and she can’t find him. I was very devastated when I heard that. So I came home from my travel a bit more early to see if I can find Goose. But I couldn’t, I asked May how he got out. She told me she just let him out, so he can stretch his legs. After 20 minutes she went to go get him. To see he wasn’t in her backyard. She panicked and that’s when she called me. For a while I was just depressed. All my friends try to cheer me up.

It helped a little while but my best friend Cora found on Facebook, a picture of a small family with my dog Goose. It was one of my niece’s friends. So I hurried on and contacted them, to tell them that was my missing dog Goose and I asked if I can have him back.

They said no and that May said I didn’t want him. I begged and said he is under my name and chipped and I never said I didn’t want him. It was all false, I was at another state for vacation. May was suppose to watch him. Not give him away. I told them I would pay them however much just so I can have him back. They just blocked me. I went over to May and when she opened the door I freaked out at her demanding her to tell me why she gave away Goose. She said that wasn’t true, that he ran off.

I told her to cut the **** and tell me truth after I showed her the pictures and messages. She told me she needed the money for my niece. That the money they needed was more important than a dumb dog.

So I barged into her house and took her dog Dazey. She yelled at me that I can’t take Dazey. I told her that since she gave my pup away, I can take hers. Since my mental health is more important than a dumb dog. I said she better get Goose back or I will take legal actions. I left with Dazey and now sitting at home wondering if AITA?”

Those poor dogs are stuck in the middle…

I’m not sure either of them deserve a dog, honestly.

