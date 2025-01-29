She Gave Her Niece A Flashy Dress, And Her Sister-In-Law Let Her Know That She Didn’t Appreciate the Gift

As you already probably know, some parents can be pretty darn picky about how their kids dress…

Or about how other people try to dress their kids!

The woman who wrote the story below asked Reddit users if she did anything wrong when she gave her young niece a dress.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for giving my niece a dress I knew she would love? “My sister-in-law has a very specific and strict taste in clothing for herself and her daughter. She has several times made it clear that she doesn’t like my style in clothing (glitter, pink, flowers etc.), and doesn’t want my niece (4 yo) to have that style. Any time the family is gathered my niece always touches my clothes, and will often look in my closet to see my dresses.

My brother and SIL are having twins in a month, and today we had her baby sprinkle. As a future big sister gift I gave my niece a pink dress with flowers and matching glitter bow for her hair.

Uh oh…

My SIL was not happy. And made several comments about me not respecting her rules of clothing style. So my question is, AITA for gifting my niece a dress I knew she would love, when I know it’s something my SIL doesn’t like?”

Some parents can be so touchy about the clothes their kids wear.

But if you’re not that parent, you don’t have much say in the matter.

