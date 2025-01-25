She Likes To Take Her Time In The Shower, But Her Boyfriend Insists She’s Wasting Water

I understand that some people can get annoyed if their family members take looooooong showers, but is it really that big of a deal?

Well, according to this woman’s boyfriend, the answer is YES.

But what do you think?

Read her story below and take it all in!

AITA for taking a 26 minute shower? “My partner lost their mind over how long I’d been in the shower. I am a female with longer thick hair, and I was doing what some refer to as a full body shower – washing, conditioning hair, shaving all, washing my body, my face, and then got out.

He sounds like a real charmer!

My parter said they were running the sink for as long as I was in the shower and asked if I noticed how much water was wasted then. I asked how I’d be able to hear that run while I was in the shower. He said “Exactly” followed by other things. I added the songs I listened to while in the shower to their own playlist, totaled 26 minutes. AITA for taking 26 minutes to “full body” shower?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader agreed that she’s NTA.

These two might not be a good match.

He needs to seriously re-evaluate himself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.