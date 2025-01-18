She Rushed To Pack Her Lunch Straight From The Stove, So He Felt His Efforts To Cook A Warm Meal Were Overlooked

Some people see dinner as a time to savor and connect, while others see it as just another task to cross off their list.

When one partner grows upset with their partner for treating their home cooked meals as lunch prep sessions, tensions boiled over big time.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for getting upset when my partner packs her lunch for the next day before we’ve even had a chance to eat our dinner Normally, I’m the one who cooks because I enjoy it, and I’m the better cook. When my partner gets home from work, the meal is usually ready or close to ready.

But here’s where things get messy.

She sets the table — it’s just us, no kids — and usually, she will wash her lunch box and immediately pack her lunch for tomorrow straight from the stove. This is done before we’ve even had a chance to sit down and eat the meal I’ve cooked.

This really drives her partner up the wall.

I don’t know why exactly, but this behavior really annoys me. She says it’s because she’s tired after eating and doesn’t want to do it then.

He tries to suggest other alternatives.

I’ve pointed out that she can pack her lunch after she has washed the dinner plates and while I am putting the leftovers into Tupperware containers. This has also happened once or twice when we’ve had guests for dinner.

The behavior goes beyond just annoyance for him.

To me, making her lunch plate before anyone else has a chance to eat the food feels like self-serving behavior. She’s literally serving herself first. Maybe it’s petty, but it bothers me.

But she doesn’t see things the same way.

When I mentioned it to her, she got defensive and said that I was creating a fake problem.

Still, he feels the lingering tension still.

While it’s not a big issue, it is an action that makes me feel not good. She has the ability to change her behavior but refuses to. AITA, and is this not a thing, or should she wait until after we eat to pack her lunch?

Even the smallest habits can cause big feelings for couples.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s possible this couple just sees things different ways.

If the behavior bothers him so much, maybe he could take the lead on packing tomorrow’s lunch.

This commenter tries to understand the root of this couple’s problem.

There’s something to be said for spending time and energy cooking a meal, just to have to wait even longer to eat it.

Maybe in the end it’s not about who’s right or wrong, but finding the right balance for both partners.

Ultimately, all relationships need a little give and take.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.