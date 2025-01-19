Sister-In-Law Insults Piercing And Mental Health, So Girlfriend Disinvites Her From Christmas

A 26-year-old woman plans to host Christmas at her new home with her boyfriend, but when her sister-in-law insults her piercing and mental health, she decides to disinvite her from the celebration.

And the family has the nerve to tell her she’s causing drama.

Is she overreacting? Read on for the story.

AITA for disinviting my SIL to Xmas and refusing to invite her back and ‘causing unnecessary drama?’ I am 26F. My boyfriend of 3 years is Alex (28). His sister Sally is also 26. I will refer to her as SIL to make it easier. Alex and I recently moved in together so we thought it would be good to host Christmas there as a housewarming. All those invited were Alex’s parents, Sally, my parents, my brother, my brothers wife and my two nieces. Sally’s best friend, Mary was also going to come by for a while as her family lives quite far away and I’ve met and hung out with Mary a few times. Anyway Sally and I had a stupid argument. We both have tattoos and piercings. I also have stretched ears and no longer wear them. I like a lot of metal and rock music, but no longer dress as gothic or dark as I used to.

Sounds like the perfect Christmas recipe—just add drama and a side of tattoos!

Sally is quite gothic and has numerous facial and ear piercings. I used to have the same but took them all out a couple of years ago but recently put my nose ring back in. I have a single piercing but put a ring in that is a double ring but on one piercing if that makes sense. I just really liked the look of it and thought it suited me. Sally on the other hand has two proper nose piercings, both rings in one nostril. When I met up with her, she noticed my piercing and asked if I got a new one in and I said no. She then got really weird and quite mean by stating and I quote ‘why the heck are you wearing a fake double nose ring being a poser. I ACTUALLY (she emphasized the word) went and got it done properly.’ She said some other comments saying it really didn’t suit me and I’d be better going back to being a ‘pretend happy person.’

Looks like Sally’s nose isn’t the only thing getting bent out of shape here.

It actually really hurt my feelings and I don’t know where it came from. It was like she was gate keeping a certain way of looking. She has made some jokes before about me dressing in colour etc. rather than all black and still liking metal and said before that I ‘don’t fit into the metal group’. The last comment also felt like a dig at my mental health. Putting my nose piercing back in actually boosted by self esteem as I’ve struggled to accept how I look due to severe depression. When I went back home, I told Alex what happened and he called Sally and she tried to play the whole thing of as a joke and said it’s not her fault I’m too weak to handle sarcasm. She then kept laughing about it and didn’t even attempt to apologise. I’ve decided I no longer want Sally over for Christmas if all she wants to do is humiliate me and Alex agrees. He texted saying she is no longer welcome if she is just going to be like that and she went through the roof.

She’s trying to pierce more than just noses—she’s aiming for feelings too!

She has thrown a colossal temper tantrum saying we are targeting and excluding her yet she hasn’t once offered an apology. I told my in-laws about it and they seem to think I should be the bigger person and say I probably took the comments the wrong way (I didn’t.) They say I’m causing unnecessary drama and that Christmas is for family. My family are in my side saying what’s the point in inviting someone over who can cruelly mock my appearance and try to pass it off as a joke. My family also mentioned a good point that my ILs didn’t, Sally made a cruel comment about my mental health.

Despite the ongoing family drama and accusations of “causing unnecessary drama,” she stands firm in her decision to exclude her SIL.

And Reddit agrees with her.

This person puts it into perspective.

This person is on her side 100%.

And this person is just shaking their head.

If “family” is really about unconditional support, then maybe it’s time for some new definitions.

Sounds like it won’t be a happy holidays.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.