Slumlord Refuses To Pay $4,000 For Tree Removal Costs, But Eventually Has To Cough It Up To Access Neighbor’s Property And Finalize A Home Sale

Slumlord Neighbor’s Time To Pay What He Owes The house directly next door to me is a rental property, which I had some issues with earlier this year. The issues came from two massive spruce trees that were growing on the property line and were causing property damage to my property. In my area, it is a law that in the case of trees growing on the property line, the costs of removal must be split evenly between neighbors. Because the trees and roots were causing property damage, there was a significant case to be made for their removal. Removing the trees was not cheap and involved bringing in cranes and multiple days of work due to their size and proximity to structures. I approached the neighboring property owner about splitting the removal costs and was basically told, “I have no money.”

The landlord decided to sell the home but had some things to work out before he could.

His portion would have been about $4k. At that point, we decided it would be more expensive to hire an arbor attorney, drag this through the courts, and then try to collect that money than just paying for the entire job ourselves. Now, here is where the revenge comes in. The tenant that lived there passed away, and the landlord decided to sell the house. During the inspection process, they discovered some trees on their property that were hazardous and needed to be removed before the sale could go through. It was uninsurable unless the hazard was mitigated.

He had no other choice but to pay what he owed.

In order to get to these trees, equipment would have to go through my property. The lots are small, and because of the way this lot is situated, he would either have to demolish his other neighbor’s garage or use my property. The owner approached me asking for permission, and my response was that I would only grant permission to use my property for $4k, the exact cost of what he owed me. He tried claiming that it would jeopardize the sale of his property, and I simply replied, “I don’t care. This is the cost to use my property, take it, or leave it.” The following week, he came with a check for $4k, and I granted written permission to use my property.

Wow! It took some time, but that worked out well.

