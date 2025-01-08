Son-In-Law Tells On Mother-In-Law For Dumping Boyfriend’s Dog And Stealing From His Roommate, But Now That Her Boyfriend Is Kicked Her Out He Wonders If He Did The Right Thing

Lies have a way of coming back to get you, especially when they start piling up.

What would you do if your MIL lied about rehoming her boyfriend’s dog and then got caught red-handed? Would you cover for her? Or would you tell the truth and let the chips fall where they may?

In today’s story, a son-in-law finds himself in this exact dilemma and decides honesty is the way to go.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for ratting my mother-in-law out to her boyfriend for dumping his dog behind his back and stealing from his roommate? My MIL moved out to live with her boyfriend after we asked her to leave. Then, a week ago, she brought us her boyfriend’s dog (a beautiful golden retriever) and told us that he needed to rehome it because his landlord didn’t want pets. The poor dog was depressed the whole time, even though my dog kept bringing him toys and trying to play.

Turns out the MIL had lied to her boyfriend.

Yesterday, MIL’s boyfriend showed up at our house to get something of hers out of the garage and saw the dog. They were both overjoyed, and the boyfriend said that he thought the dog was missing. I could have covered for MIL, but I told him that she brought the dog to us and said he wanted to rehome it.

Unfortunately, the MIL had caused other problems.

Then, I also ratted her out for something else that had happened, even though it was unnecessary. The boyfriend is a chef and lives in a large rental house with some other restaurant workers, including two girls in their early 20s who share a bedroom. One of the girls had called my wife and said that MIL had stolen a piece of jewelry and a bottle of perfume from her room. She just wanted the things back (the jewelry was a gift from her parents) without starting drama in the house. My wife managed to get them back to their rightful owner without the boyfriend knowing. Now, the boyfriend is irate over both situations and is kicking MIL out. AITA?

Wow! That MIL sounds like something else.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about his decision.

This person thinks she may be doing it on purpose.

Here’s a good point.

As this person points out, the MIL doesn’t make good decisions.

Excellent thoughts.

She deserves whatever she gets.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.