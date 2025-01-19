Spouse Thought Their Job Interview Was More Important Than Holding Their New Baby, So Wife Gave A Cold Reminder Of Her Reality As A Stay-At-Home Mom

Many new parents learn quickly there’s no pause button when it comes to newborn care.

So when one spouse tried to buy themselves a little more time to take an impromptu job interview, their wife wasn’t about to let them skip out on their fair share of the chaos.

AITA for not taking the baby as soon as I was asked? Our daughter is 7 weeks old. My wife is a full-time stay-at-home mom. (Both of us want this until our daughter is at least 5, starts school, and can openly communicate with us.)

I work full time making $25 an hour. While the pay is good, I’ve been looking for something a bit better just so we have more fun money, basically. I got home from work today at 3 p.m., and she asked me to take the baby.

As soon as she asked, though, I got a phone call that I suspected was from an interview, so I said, “Hold on a second,” and took the call. It was an interviewer, and he wanted to do an over-the-phone interview.

He asked if it was a good time, and I said yes. About 40 minutes later, I went back in, and my wife was cooking dinner with the baby strapped to her chest.

I said I could take the baby now, and she said, “Looks like I’ve got it,” and dismissed me completely. She then turned off the stove — dinner was done — and went into the bathroom with the baby and took a shower, with the baby.

I went in and said she was being ridiculous and that I had to take a phone call.

She snapped. She said, “I take phone calls while holding the baby all the time. I cook, clean, shower, use the bathroom, and shave while holding the baby. Your excuse is pathetic.”

AITA for not taking the baby immediately?

As with most squabbles, communication could have done this couple a world of good.

This commenter really lets this parent have it.

Did the spouse even consider for one moment what their wife may be going through?

The spouse really should have taken the interviewer up on their offer to find a better time.

When one parent carries the load for too long, resentment starts to weigh heavy on them.

That’s why mutual support is so important for couples.

The moment this spouse picked up the phone, they dropped the ball.

