Taco Bell Customer Talked About The Nutritional Value Of Their Crispy Chicken Nuggets. – ‘At first I thought this was a misprint.’

I haven’t given Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Nuggets a whirl yet, and that’s why videos like these can fill me in before I make that incredibly important life decision…kind of…

A man named Blake took to TikTok to talk to viewers about what’s going on with these nuggets when it comes to nutrition.

Blake said, “So Taco Bell released their new chicken nuggets. We have to talk about this because apparently they’re meant for body builders?”

He told viewers that a 10-piece nugget meal contains 670 calories, 1,840 milligrams of sodium, and 72 grams of protein.

Blake said, “At first I thought this was a misprint. Nope, it’s not. This is from Taco Bell. You could literally finish a workout, go to Taco Bell, and get chicken nuggets for a high protein meal.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer was shocked.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Let’s get the breakdown.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!