Taco Bell Customer Talked About The Nutritional Value Of Their Crispy Chicken Nuggets. – ‘At first I thought this was a misprint.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I haven’t given Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Nuggets a whirl yet, and that’s why videos like these can fill me in before I make that incredibly important life decision…kind of…

A man named Blake took to TikTok to talk to viewers about what’s going on with these nuggets when it comes to nutrition.

Blake said, “So Taco Bell released their new chicken nuggets. We have to talk about this because apparently they’re meant for body builders?”

He told viewers that a 10-piece nugget meal contains 670 calories, 1,840 milligrams of sodium, and 72 grams of protein.

Blake said, “At first I thought this was a misprint. Nope, it’s not. This is from Taco Bell. You could literally finish a workout, go to Taco Bell, and get chicken nuggets for a high protein meal.”

Let’s get the breakdown.

