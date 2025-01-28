Teenage Girl Has To Share A Bedroom With Her Younger Brother, And Now That He Wants To Kick Her Out Of The Room, She Thinks Her Mom Has Turned On Her

A teenager’s bedroom should be highly personal, somewhere for them to retreat to in their own time or when growing up gets a little tough.

This can be complicated when circumstances dictate that siblings have to share.

But when the girl in this story has to face the unreasonable demands for her brother, suddenly the situation reaches boiling point.

Read on to find out how this one went down.

AITA for refusing to stay out of my own bedroom? I am 15 and female. I share a bedroom with my ten-year-old brother, and tonight he decided that he was getting in the shower – for the first time in God knows how long – and said he’s kicking me out of our room while he does so. The bathroom is not in any way connected, and he has no reason to even be going in there immediately after. Yet he has decided it would be better for him to change in our shared bedroom, rather than the bathroom that he’s already in.

Let’s find out how the sister reacted to being exiled from her own bedroom.

Fine. I respect that. I’ll leave. However, what I will not do, is stay out of said bedroom while he is in the shower. If nobody is going to be in there anyway, then what reason do I have to avoid it?

Read on to find out the consequences she faced.

Now my mother is calling me an entitled, selfish brat. I continued to stand up for my side of the argument. AITA?

Yikes! Of course siblings squabble, but it’s the kind of insensitive and immature behavior by the parent that is concerning here.

Calling her daughter horrible names, for not wanting to be forced out of her own bedroom?

Something’s not right here.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit made of this.

This person immediately called out the mom’s neglectful choices.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the girl was being more than reasonable.

And another person suggested some creative solutions.

This poor girl should not be put in this situation.

