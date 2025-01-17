Temu Customer Discovered Something Strange About A Necklace She Ordered

Is it safe to order ANYTHING from Temu these days?

Well, the jury might still be out on that one…

A TikTokker named Bella posted a video and talked to viewers about the experience she had buying a necklace with a resin pendant from Temu.

Bella said she bought the necklace to dress up as a hippie for a costume party and that’s when she noticed that something didn’t smell right.

Since the necklace was resin, she tried to burn it with a lighter and said, “It’s not melting, and then the most disgusting smell comes off it like you wouldn’t believe.”

Bella also noticed on the website that none of the necklaces looked the same and said, “If they were production-made like everything is on Temu, they would all be the same, right?”

This led her to believe that the necklace wasn’t made of resin, but that she was wearing an actual animal’s tooth around her neck.

Yuck!

Here’s the video.

Bella posted a follow-up video and said that a biology teacher confirmed what she dreaded…it was an animal tooth.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Check out what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker asked a good question.

And this person didn’t hold back.

She wasn’t too happy about this!

