The Pipes In Her Mom’s Home Burst While She Was Visiting Her Daughter, So Mom Asked If She Could Stay A Couple Extra Weeks And The Daughter Said No

Having family come over for the holidays can be fun but stressful.

What would you do if the pipes in your mom’s home burst while she stayed with you, so she asked if she could stay a couple extra weeks?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, but she told her mom no because she wanted to get back to her normal routine.

Check it out.

AITAH for not allowing my mom to stay another week after her pipes burst just before Christmas? 38/F I am celebrating Christmas with my mom 68/F, my brother 47/M and his family. My mom flew in from out of state and we are driving to a meetup location to spend time with my brother’s family – a place in the mountains we all enjoy just for the holidays. All of us live hours away, our mom being the furthest, on the opposite coast. My brother and I are several hours away by car.

Wow, that is a huge mess.

This year, we received the bad news that, while my mom has been at my place, her pipes froze and flooded her basement. She is upset, understandably, I helped her get everything started and have her insurance, a cleanup team and a general contractor all working on her place while she is with me. She then broached the topic that she wanted to extended her week stay to “two weeks or more”. I said no, I need to get back to my regular routine and get ready to return to work.