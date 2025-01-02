January 2, 2025 at 11:27 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 821

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Compelling view from a hill
Ballpoint pen alignment process
Laces out
Cheesy deliciousness
Finding a huge blue whale rib bone
Why does everyone think moving is so difficult?
Dating disappointment
Water trickles down the sheath of ice formed on tree trunk
He remembers
Nigeria’s Dr. Fola David created the world’s largest drawing by an individual
Champion aerobatic pilot takes his daughter for a spin
Cuteness overload
Beautiful calligraphy
The Beatles having a pillow fight in 1964
“Love to the sheep dog who protects us”
A true gamer
This wave crashing into a sand bar
When they ask for your date of birth
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Silent but Deadly
This Guy Tricked His Parents Into Being on Time for His Wedding. Was He Wrong?
Anglerfish are so much more than just their dangly bioluminescent lures
Stop Wasting Your Money, Use These Websites Instead
Why are people taking pictures at the movies?
My 7th Grader Doesn’t Have A Phone, And She Doesn’t Hate Me For It
Bad influence
Ronan Farrow’s simple tips for keeping spyware off your phone
Iron Man: The Weird Wager of Harry Bensley, Who Walked 2400 Miles in a Helmet
10 Tattoo Coverups You Need to Check Out

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter