The Shirk Report – Volume 821
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Compelling view from a hill
– Ballpoint pen alignment process
– Laces out
– Cheesy deliciousness
– Finding a huge blue whale rib bone
– Why does everyone think moving is so difficult?
– Dating disappointment
– Water trickles down the sheath of ice formed on tree trunk
– He remembers
– Nigeria’s Dr. Fola David created the world’s largest drawing by an individual
– Champion aerobatic pilot takes his daughter for a spin
– Cuteness overload
– Beautiful calligraphy
– The Beatles having a pillow fight in 1964
– “Love to the sheep dog who protects us”
– A true gamer
– This wave crashing into a sand bar
– When they ask for your date of birth
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Silent but Deadly
– This Guy Tricked His Parents Into Being on Time for His Wedding. Was He Wrong?
– Anglerfish are so much more than just their dangly bioluminescent lures
– Stop Wasting Your Money, Use These Websites Instead
– Why are people taking pictures at the movies?
– My 7th Grader Doesn’t Have A Phone, And She Doesn’t Hate Me For It
– Bad influence
– Ronan Farrow’s simple tips for keeping spyware off your phone
– Iron Man: The Weird Wager of Harry Bensley, Who Walked 2400 Miles in a Helmet
– 10 Tattoo Coverups You Need to Check Out
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.