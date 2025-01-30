The Shirk Report – Volume 825

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Chain-grinding sculpture

– How much is this going to cost me?

– Cute traffic light

– Opening the car window after freezing rain

– Animal therapy works its magic

– A human slinky

– The only acceptable answer to “How much do you like pizza?”

– Two calming waves collide

– No matter where your truck breaks down, it will get looted

– Extreme privacy

– Daughter is a reflection of her father

– Loving your family even though they make weak coffee

– Very carefully unwrapping cellophane from a majestic chandelier

– “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch”

– Car zoomies

– Both are not cool

– The kind of love we all hope for…

– Roots

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– SMART Goals Are Overrated

– Seven Times People Realized They Were Dating A Complete Fool

– How an NBC News journalist helped free six innocent men from prison

– What Was Normal 50 Years Ago but Isn’t Anymore?

– All Aboard the Fruit Tourism Train

– A devastating nerve disease stalks a mountain village

– Why Don’t Cars Have Pop-Up Headlights Anymore?

– Sustainable startups are turning a profit from your unwanted clothes

– The Exact Types Of Vegetables You Should Eat For Your Specific Health Goals

– Hilarious and Strange Posts That Moms Posted Online

5 VIDEOS