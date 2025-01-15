Here Are The Three Smartest Insects On Earth And What Makes Them So Intelligent

When thinking about the smartest beings on this blue/green planet of ours, insects probably aren’t the first things to come to mind.

But listen – intelligence doesn’t always look the same between species, and I mean, something has to have allowed bugs to survive and thrive this long, right?

Which one is the smartest, though?

It can be difficult to quantify intelligence in non-humans, but after many experiments, scientists have some options for us to consider.

Bees

Honey bees can do basic math and understand the concept of zero. They can even recognize odd and even numbers, and do some impressive navigation on a daily basis.

Bees also have good memories and dance-based communication skills (not to mention the honey-making), and can make waves to surf themselves to safety if they’re stranded on water.

All of this with a brain the size of a poppy seed.

Ants

Ants have practical skills and are top tier when it comes to teamwork. Some species keep aphids as livestock, building them shelter and getting honeydew from them, while others can farm fungus.

They can recall previous experiences when making decisions about their current situation, and can treat other ants who have been injured with amputations and antibiotics.

Wild.

Wasps

Wasps are generally more solitary creatures than bees, even if some species build wives and watch after young as a group.

Other species, like the tarantula hawk wasp, immobilizes its prey before laying an egg on the carcass. Once the egg hatches, the baby has a built-in food source.

Brilliant!

I definitely vote for bees, because they’re the cutest.

But I guess they’re not here to make me comfortable. Obviously.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium