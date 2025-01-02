‘They clearly were trying to cover it up.’ – Whataburger Customer Said The Restaurant Is Ripping People Off

This is why people should check their receipts carefully…

A woman named Dominique took to TikTok to sound of against the popular fast food chain restaurant Whataburger.

Dominique told viewers, “They are stealing from people and expecting them not to notice,” referring to a Whataburger restaurant in Irving, Texas.

She said she went to the restaurant with her daughter and that something seemed off when she paid.

Dominique explained, “That’s weird. I know how much things cost for my daughter and me because it’s always just the two of us. That didn’t sound right.”

Since she wasn’t given a receipt, she demanded one and that’s when she noticed something was up: a $2 fundraiser charge had been added to her bill without her permission.

She said, “They just decided to add it on to my order.”

When Dominique confronted the manager about the issue, they wanted to see her card again. She said, “Absolutely not. I’m not giving you my card again. Y’all just stole from me. The last thing I’m gonna do is hand you my card again. Figure it out and give me my money back.”

She added, “They clearly were trying to cover it up.”

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual has been there before.

What’s going on, Whataburger…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.