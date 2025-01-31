Aldi Shopper Got Accused After Trying To Hand Off Her Cart Instead Of Returning It And Getting Her Quarter Back

Doing a stranger a kindness is a great way to improve the world, especially if they pass it forward.

As this TikToker discovered, however, sometimes people don’t know how to accept kindness with gratitude.

Her story happened at an Aldi grocery store.

She starts out the video by saying, “What just happened? I’m at the Aldi. When I got my cart, because you put a quarter in, there was already a quarter in there.”

That is nice. The previous person left their quarter for the next person (or just forgot it).

She goes on, “So, when I go to put my cart back I’m either going to leave it there or I’m just going to give it to someone and tell them to keep the quarter.”

Great job passing it forward! Every little bit helps in this world.

That’s where this story takes a turn.

She goes on, “So, this really sweet-looking old lady comes up and I say, ‘Hey, do you need a cart?’ And she’s like, ‘Well yeah’ and she goes to hand me a quarter and I said, ‘No, that’s ok, keep your quarter and pay it forward.’ and she’s like, ‘Ok, you socialist.'”

Wow, talk about rude!

This TikToker took it in good stride though, just laughing at the situation.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I was just trying to be nice and I get called a socialist. That’s fine.”

Some people are just weird, you can’t take it personally.

This TikToker seemed to handle it well.

Check out the full video to see exactly what happened.

Read on to see the comments as well:

This person makes a funny joke about it being a slippery slope.

This person says old people are mean, though others disagree.

The old lady doesn’t understand kindness I guess.

Some people just can’t accept a kind gesture.

This is honestly hilarious.

