This Car Owner Shared A Hack Using Dawn Powerwash On His Vehicle. – ‘As long as you wipe it all in, there will be no film and no haze.’

A TikTokker named Ceith who’s known for sharing car hacks posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why he thinks a bottle of Dawn Powerwash is a good thing to keep handy in your car.

Ceith said his video shows the “absolute best hack” for winter and he sprayed Dawn Powerwash on a car’s windshield and windshield wipers.

Griffith then showed viewers how to use the soapy substance for their cars.

He said that people need to wash the Dawn soap into the vehicle’s windshield until it’s clear.

Ceith said, “As long as you wipe it all in, there will be no film and no haze” and told viewers that doing this will keep their car’s windshield from fogging up.

He said, “[This] is a great way to make sure you can get up in the morning and head to wherever you’re going. Make sure you wipe it all the way in so there’s no haze on your windshield.”

