His Friend Insisted That She Was On A Diet And Didn’t Want Any Ice Cream, So When She Wanted To Try His He Refused To Share

The classic “says they don’t want a certain food then asks for a bite of yours”. Who never experienced that?

In this man’s case, his friend really drove the point home that she didn’t want ice cream, but then she wanted to try his.

He refused and she was upset about it.

Now he is wondering if he was in the wrong for saying no.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not letting my friend take a lick of my ice cream My friend and I were hanging out at my place for almost the entire day yesterday. I told her about this amazing ice cream place at the mall and I’d treat her. At first, she agreed and told me it was a great idea. Then she suddenly snapped and said that she can’t eat ice cream because she’s on this healthy diet, and she absolutely will not touch that stuff and it’s wrong.

She seemingly felt very strongly about it.

I told her that she’s not forced to eat it, that it was just a suggestion. It just so happened that my workplace (it’s at the mall) needed my assistance and asked if I could come in for a few minutes to help them. (I live like 5-10 mins away from the mall so it’s no problem). I told her “anyways, I have to go because my coworkers need help” and that we could hang out at the mall for a bit if she’s down.

Everything seemed fine, so far, despite the touchy ice cream subject.

Anyway, we were passing the ice cream place and I told her I was grabbing some for myself and I asked her if she was sure that she did not want any. She said she was good and thanked me for offering. The store also offered her a free sample on a spoon and she refused.

So she really didn’t want ice cream. Right?

Well, we’re browsing the mall and she tells me the ice cream actually looks really good and if she could have a lick. I told her if she really wanted it I’d get some for her, no problem. But she said she just wants to try it from mine. I told her that I’m not comfortable with that, but the offer still stands about me getting her an ice cream.

That was nice of him, and she could also just go back and take a free sample. But…

She got annoyed and said, “Why are you being such an AH about this? I don’t want a whole ice cream, I just want a lick from yours”. I told her again that I was not comfortable with that.

His friend was disrespecting his boundaries and making things awkward.

I’m just very weird when it comes to sharing food where spit could easily be exchanged, unless I’m very close with the person and I’m at a certain level of trust with them for example my mom or my brother.

Like, I could be good friends with someone but still not be comfortable sharing those types of food with them. My friend and I are just good friends from college that is all. AITA?

“Joey doesn’t share food!”

Now she knows.

He gave her a reality check and hopefully (for the sake of her relationships), she’ll never do this again.

Not many people are down with licking the same cone.

