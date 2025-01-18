His Wife Left Him Out Of A Very Special Photo Collage For His In-Laws, So He Brought It Up To Her And She Snapped At Him

Nobody likes feeling left out.

In this man’s case, he was literally left out of a family photo collage, and when he asked his wife about it, she was very upset and told him to drop the subject and “grow up”.

Now he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong for asking.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for asking why I was left off a family photo collage? My in-laws are celebrating their 30th anniversary. My wife & all her siblings decided to get a large framed photo collage for them as a present. The collage, of course, has their wedding pictures & and pictures of my wife & her siblings as children. The collage also includes the most recent group photo of their whole family together at our wedding back in April. Additionally, the collage also has (separate) pictures of her 3 married brothers with their wives & children, & a picture of her recently-engaged brother & his fiancée.

So basically the whole family is there, except…

However, there is no picture of me & my wife, nor do I appear in any of the group pictures, not even in the family pic from our wedding. I brought this to my wife’s attention, & her immediate & annoyed sounding response was, “It’s not about you. It’s about my parents and my family & the grandkids.” I said, “I understand, & I’m not saying it’s about me, but I’m wondering, if there’s pictures of your married brothers with their wives, shouldn’t there also be one of us?”

His wife seems to be in denial that there’s something wrong.

Her response was, “It’s not about my married brothers & their wives, it’s to show off the grandkids!” “Okay. What about the pic of [newly engaged brother] & [fiancée]? There’s no grandkids to show off there…” At this point my wife gets upset.

She could have handled it much better, but she was stressed out.

She said: “You know, you’re really annoying me right now. My siblings & I worked really hard to put this together, & now you have to make it ALLLL about you & the fact that you’re not on it. Grow up. You’ll be in other pictures in the future.”

Now truthfully, I don’t really care that much about not being in the collage, but I am feeling very hurt and frustrated by my wife’s response. AITA?

Things sound a bit hectic, and maybe she just didn’t notice he wasn’t in there.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

I agree.

It’s okay to ask.

Her response was unwarranted.

Nobody should feel guilty for asking a valid question.

