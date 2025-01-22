He Asked His Girlfriend To Marathon The Entire Lord Of The Rings Trilogy On His Birthday, But She Fell Asleep On The Third Movie

As you’ll be able to tell based on my observations, I love Lord of The Rings.

But even I don’t think someone who doesn’t love it should be forced to marathon the entire trilogy in one sitting.

But this guy does, and when his girlfriend didn’t seem excited, he left.

Now he’s wondering if he owes her an apology.

Let’s analyze the situation.

Last weekend was my (28 years old, male) birthday. My girlfriend (25 years old, female) had asked what I wanted to do and I said I wanted to watch my favorite movie trilogy, Lord of The Rings. I don’t think my girlfriend was thrilled but she didn’t say anything and agreed. She has seen them before and I don’t think she really likes them very much but she knows I love them so she doesn’t really say anything besides they aren’t really her thing.

She is a supportive girlfriend, despite not enjoying the movies.

But I really wanted to make a day of watching them and I went over to her house because she has a really big comfortable couch. About ten minutes into the first movie and I look over and she is browsing on her phone. I was a little miffed but didn’t say anything. She basically scrolled through her phone the entire movie.

It’s really not her jam. But it’s important to him.

When we started the second movie, she opened a bottle of wine and proceeded to drink the whole thing, while still on her phone. I was pretty irritated at this point because she wasn’t even paying attention at all.

How dare she ignore the precious trilogy?

The third movie started and by then she had opened another bottle of wine and was asleep within the first twenty minutes. I was really mad at that point and just left and went home. A few hours later I got a text asking where I went. I told her I was mad that she couldn’t pay attention to my favorite movies on my birthday.

She didn’t think his reaction was appropriate.

She told me I was an ****** and to grow up. I’ve texted her a couple times but she hasn’t responded. AITA?

Hopefully, they’ll laugh about this someday. It’s not that (Helm’s) deep.

But let’s see if Redditors have any insight into this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

To the point.

This person asks important questions.

A realistic comment.

Another reader chimes in.

This commenter shares a few important points to consider.

Yup.

The allure of the phone (and the comfy couch) was stronger than her.

Or maybe this relationship just needs a little more fellowship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.