His Wife Was Homeschooling Their Kids And It Wasn’t Going Well, So He Secretly Enrolled Them In Public School

Yikes, this situation sounds pretty rough…

The story below comes to us from a dad who isn’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye with his wife about how to raise their young kids.

Check out what he had to say and see if you think he did the wrong thing.

AITA for signing my kids up for public school behind my wife’s back? “I (36M) am a dad to 6-year-old twins, and my wife (28F) is a stay-at-home mom who has recently gone full crunchy mom mode.

Hippie alert!

She’s all about essential oils, no processed foods, cloth diapers when they were babies, and she’s absolutely against anything mainstream. For the longest time I didn’t mind because a lot of it is about healthy living and I want the best for our kids. But things are starting to get way out of control. The latest issue is that my wife is set on homeschooling the twins. She’s convinced that public school is “toxic” and that our kids won’t thrive in a system that’s “designed to make them little robots.” She even has a few friends in her crunchy mom group who homeschool their kids and she’s been talking nonstop about joining their co-op. I’ve expressed my concerns about this from the beginning. I work full-time and I don’t think she realizes how hard it’s going to be to manage homeschooling two kids at the same time while giving them a proper education. But she won’t hear it. Anytime I bring up public school she shuts it down immediately, saying she doesn’t want the twins to get bullied or that we’ll lose control of what they’re learning. I just don’t think homeschooling is realistic and I can’t see how she’ll keep them on any sort of consistent schedule.

Predictably, it didn’t go well…

I gave her time to prove me wrong over the summer, thinking maybe she’d ease into it and have a plan. Instead, she’s spent most of the time bouncing between different unschooling philosophies and signing them up for random activities with her crunchy mom friends. The kids are constantly bored, and I’ve seen them starting to fall behind.

He made a decision.

I’m not proud to admit it but I went behind her back and enrolled the twins in public school for the fall. I told her a few weeks before school started and she absolutely lost it. She accused me of betraying her and said I was undermining her role as a mother. She keeps saying I don’t trust her to raise our kids which isn’t true. I just don’t think she’s prepared to handle homeschooling and I don’t want the twins to suffer because of it. She spent the whole first week of school trying to make me feel guilty by saying the twins are miserable and that I’ve ruined their childhoods by forcing them into the system.

His wife needs to see a shrink.

The thing is as far as I can tell the twins actually loved their first week school. They’ve made friends and like their teacher. But my wife keeps insisting they’re just pretending to like it to make me happy. Now, she’s talking about pulling them out mid-year and starting over with her homeschooling plan but I’m putting my foot down. I want the best for my kids, and I honestly think public school is the right choice for them right now. My wife is making me feel like I’m the bad guy for going behind her back and forcing them into something she was so against. AITA for enrolling the twins in public school without her consent? Should I have handled it differently? I’m starting to feel really guilty about what this is doing to my wife.”

Take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This person made a prediction.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, she wasn’t holding up her part of the bargain.

This is a tough one, for sure.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.