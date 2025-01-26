This Patient’s Dentist Told Her That She Was Literally “Tongue Tied,” Which Was A Total Surprise

I thought the term “tongue tied” was just something my parents and my teachers used to say to make a kid feel dumb, but I guess it really is a thing!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and explained how a trip to her dentist ended up with her getting some surprising news.

She said she got some surprising news when a dentist asked her, “You didn’t get the procedure done when you were a baby?”

For the record, he was referring to her being literally tongue tied, which is a condition that restricts the range of motion in tongues.

The TikTokker explained, “I was like ‘No, this is literally the first I’m hearing of this.’ And that’s just sort of how your life can change in an instant.

And now I have to get a surgery that I was suppose to get when I was born.”

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she decided not to go through with the surgery.

She said, “I don’t need to get my tongue-tied fixed I kinda like it.”

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer shared some advice.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

I guess “tongue tied” isn’t just a funny phrase…

But maybe it’s not that big of a deal.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.