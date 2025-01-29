Target Shopper Put Their Good & Gather Brand On Blast For False Advertising

False advertising for the win!

Or the loss…I guess it depends on how you look at it…

A woman named Erin posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t too happy about the frozen pizza she bought from Target’s Good & Gather brand.

Erin said, “Target is dead wrong for this” and she explained that she bought a spinach, feta, olive, and arugula frozen pizza from the store.

She continued, “I get home, and you can imagine my surprise when I pull this out of the box.”

Erin was nonplussed when she discovered that the pizza contained only ONE OLIVE.

She said, “Yes, you saw that right. Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. There was one olive on the entire piece. Common sense would tell you not to expect 10 olives on a pizza. On a $5 flatbread, right? You’re not gonna get it. But one?”

Erin added, “Target, that’s a big discrepancy. I want my money back.”

Target…you’re being watched.

We’re not giving up our olives, that’s for sure.

