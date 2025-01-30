TikTokker Explained How A Botched Surgery Left Her Paralyzed And She Ended Up With A New Car
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the kind of story that makes me nervous to ever have surgery.
A young woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how a terrible misfortune in her life resulted in her getting a new car.
The text overlay on her video reads, “When my surgeon paralyzed me at 18 but at least I get a new car for free and don’t have to work anymore.”
In the caption, she wrote, “For the people who don’t understand, if u have a disability ur entitled to a free car, and I get paid monthly because I’m not able to work [right now].”
Check out the video.
@armanijadee
car needs a clean ik👎 for the people who dont understand, if u have a disability ur entitled to a free car, and i get paid monthly because im not able to work rn😂😂 #paralyzed #spinalcordinjury #spinalcordinjuryrecovery #surgery #fyp
The woman clarified more about her situation in the comments.
This person asked a question.
Another TikTokker weighed in.
And this viewer chimed in.
What a sad situation.
Too many people have to deal with it.
