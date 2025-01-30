January 30, 2025 at 4:47 pm

TikTokker Explained How A Botched Surgery Left Her Paralyzed And She Ended Up With A New Car

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the kind of story that makes me nervous to ever have surgery.

A young woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how a terrible misfortune in her life resulted in her getting a new car.

The text overlay on her video reads,  “When my surgeon paralyzed me at 18 but at least I get a new car for free and don’t have to work anymore.”

In the caption, she wrote, “For the people who don’t understand, if u have a disability ur entitled to a free car, and I get paid monthly because I’m not able to work [right now].”

The woman clarified more about her situation in the comments.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer chimed in.

What a sad situation.

Too many people have to deal with it.

