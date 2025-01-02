She Decided To Practice Skiing Alone So She Could Safely Keep Up With Her Friends, But When She Told Them They Took It Personally

Sometimes you need to do things for yourself and unfortunately, some people take it personally.

AITA for not inviting my friend skiing when I was going? I (20 year old woman) am a beginner skier. I started skiing two years ago with a day pass, did about four days last season, and this is my first year with a full season pass. I also bought some decent used skis to make it worth the cost. I go to school in Colorado, so I can easily drive up to ski for a day and then come back to sleep at home.

For context, I’m confident on green runs and can handle blues without much issue. However, I’m not skilled at tricks, and the one time my friends took me on a short black diamond, I was terrified. I just recently figured out the difference between parallel turns and carving, and I’ve almost mastered hockey stopping but still lack confidence in that skill.

Here’s where I might be in the wrong: sometimes I don’t invite my friends when I go skiing. Skiing with them can feel intimidating because they’re better than me, and I feel pressured to keep up or tackle harder trails I’m not ready for. I hate feeling like I’m holding them back or risking my life on trails they prefer.

When we do ski together, they typically leave me toward the end of the day to tackle harder runs while I enjoy some peaceful time working on greens or easier terrain. So, this season, I decided to ski solo more often to practice and build my skills and confidence. This way, when I do go with them, it’s more fun for everyone. It’s been working!

I’ve improved a lot and recently invited them to ski. They were surprised at how much better I’d gotten. I’m still no pro, but I was keeping up with them much better than usual, and I even tried some small jumps in the terrain park—though I still fall sometimes. They asked how I’d improved, and I explained that I’d been skiing on my own to practice. They got upset that I hadn’t invited them to join me on those practice days.

I tried to explain that those days were just for repetitive drills on greens and small parks, and I didn’t want to feel judged or pushed to advance faster than I was comfortable with. The car ride home was tense. (For context, I’m the main driver for our group since I have the only car that can fit everyone and the gear. Others have cars that can make the trip, but not with everyone and the gear so mine is the go-to.)

While the silence isn’t unusual, it definitely felt awkward this time. Now I’m wondering if I was wrong for not inviting them to join me on my solo ski trips, even though those days were specifically for personal practice. AITA?

