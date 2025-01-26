Homeowner Told Her Neighbor That Her Baby Looks Like “A Tiny Jeff Bezos,” But She Didn’t Find It Funny At All

Once, Plato said: “Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something.”

In this woman’s case, she just had to gamble her friendship and tell a mom her newborn baby resembles Jeff Bezos.

Now she’s wondering if she crossed the line.

Yup, the mom left some room for interpretation, apparently.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for Telling My Neighbor Her Baby Looks Like Jeff Bezos? My neighbor had a baby, and everyone was saying how cute he is. I jokingly said, “He kinda looks like a tiny Jeff Bezos.”

Why would anyone say that out loud and in front of everyone?! The mom didn’t like it one bit.

She got mad and said I was being rude. But like… he’s bald, he’s serious, and I swear he’s plotting world domination. She told me to never compare her baby to a billionaire again.

She was more patient than a lot of people would have been.

I agreed… but Elon Musk would’ve been worse, right? AITA?

No matter how much a baby resembles a tiny CEO, you keep it to yourself!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this awkward situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares better ideas on what to say.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone gives him a reality check.

This person adds to the conversation.

Some people have no filter.

If a joke is only funny to you then it’s not a good joke.

