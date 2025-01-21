Woman Was Annoyed By How Her Sister-In-Law Was Behaving, So She Completely Lost It And Blurted Out A Negative Remark About Her Daughter

It’s normal to have an issue with your sibling’s spouse.

But some people do not know how to address this maturely.

This woman shares that her sister-in-law wanted her to compliment her daughter every time she compliments her niece.

She was so annoyed by this that she completely lost it, and blurted out that her daughter didn’t look gorgeous.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying my brother’s stepdaughter is not gorgeous? My brother and SIL have 2 daughters: Bria (14) that is his and Leah (16) that is hers. The problem is my SIL.

This woman feels annoyed that she had to compliment her SIL’s daughter, too.

Every time someone compliments Bria, we must also compliment Leah. Otherwise, she will get mad. For example, I tell Bria that she is very talented in something. SIL will interrupt me and say, “But isn’t Leah also very talented?” It’s annoying. I can’t say a single word to my niece, unless I say it to Leah, too.

She told Bria she looked gorgeous.

A few days ago, we were at their home. And the girls were getting ready to go to a party. Bria was looking absolutely gorgeous, so I told her, “OMG! Bria, you look gorgeous.” SIL interrupted me again and said, “But, isn’t Leah very gorgeous?”

Then, she snapped at her SIL, saying Leah isn’t.

I finally snapped, and said, “No, she is not.” She looked at me shocked, and said, “What is wrong with you to say that?” I told her I didn’t want to say that, but since she wanted to know, I answered truthfully. If she thinks her daughter is gorgeous, then she should tell her. But she can’t expect people to compliment her. Now, she thinks I’m a jerk.

That was harsh. Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story.

This user shares an insightful comment.

That’s horrible, says this one.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

People are calling her out.

Finally, here’s a short and simple remark.

Sometimes, grown-ups forget to act like one.

There’s no excuse for hurting a kid’s feelings on purpose.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.