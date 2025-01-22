She Wore A Plain White Shirt And Pants To Her Sister’s Wedding, But Her Sister Believes It Stole All The Attention Away From The Bride

You’d think the answer would be obvious to the question “Should a woman wear white to another woman’s wedding?”

But in this case, it isn’t quite so clear since the woman in question wore a plain white shirt with black pants.

Now, after her sister expressed disapproval of her choice, she’s wondering if she owes her an apology.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for wearing white to my sisters wedding My sister (32 years old, female) got married a few days ago and I (27 years old, female) wore a white shirt and black pants to her wedding, like most of the men there.

That’s unusual, but her sister wasn’t aware of her choice.

The dress code for the wedding was formal and women couldn’t wear white but I thought it’d be okay because I wasn’t wearing a dress.

My sister got really annoyed at me and she hasn’t spoken to me much since.

She said that I stole the attention away from her, but I honestly didn’t because I didn’t stand out at all.

Unfortunately, her sister doesn’t agree.

I was wearing a plain shirt and black pants, I blended in with other people.

I didn’t mean to upset her though, I honestly thought it would be ok. AITA?

She could have checked with the bride first.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Both could have handled the situation better.

In the end, sisterhood is more important than one event.

