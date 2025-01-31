Town Officials Said He Had To Remove Large Trees From His Property, So He Cut Them Down And Left Them In The Middle Of The Street

Hey, let me tell you something: if you think malicious compliance is a new thing that young people have only recently perfected, YOU’RE WRONG.

My grandfather shuts down main street with some malicious compliance. “This is my absolute favorite story about my late grandfather, I was young at the time this happened but have talked to a few people in adulthood to get a few details I didn’t know before. My grandfather lived on a main street in a small farming town of a few thousand. The town was laid out in the classic grid pattern off the main highway. On his property he had 3 large pine trees 40-50 feet high in a line fairly close to the sidewalk and over the years the roots had started to lift up and crack some of the sidewalk.

Understandably the town wasn’t pleased and wanted the trees removed so further damage wasn’t incurred. Instead of coming to my grandfather to find a solution they sent over an invoice for “tree removal from property” that amounted to more than his yearly property tax. Instead of paying he chose malicious compliance.

He took out his chainsaw and felled all 3 trees right across main street. Without warning. On a long weekend Friday. When the town responded with a few workers my grandfather bluntly argued the trees weren’t on his property therefore couldn’t be charged for their removal. They looked at the invoice the town sent and rather than argue with the most stubborn man in town they decided to just cut up and haul off the trees themselves.

It took all afternoon and traffic was detoured around the block. They patched the sidewalk and the stumps are still there to this day. The town got the trees removed and my grandfather didn’t pay a cent Win-Win..”

