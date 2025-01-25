Traveler Shared The Scary Experience She Had While Staying At An Airbnb And Somebody Tried To Open The Door. – ‘It is a six-foot-five beefy dude.’

You never really know what you’re going to get when you stay at an Airbnb…and that can be good or bad.

A woman named Frankie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how her Airbnb experience took an alarming turn.

Frankie said, “The experience I just had with Airbnb is beyond be insane.”

She said she got an Airbnb when she was in New York for a funeral and said that a cleaning woman was still there when she showed up.

A while after the cleaning woman left, Frankie heard someone type in a code and open a door.

She said, “So I go out into the hallway of the Airbnb and what do I find? It is a six-foot-five beefy dude.”

The man said he left his ID in the Airbnb rental. Frankie looked for the man’s ID and couldn’t find it…but then he stuck around for ten minutes before she could get him to leave.

Frankie felt uncomfortable about the situation and she called the Airbnb owner, who told her that she doesn’t change the code on the door to the rental unit.

Frankie decided to leave the Airbnb because she didn’t feel safe. The company agreed to pay for her to stay at a hotel but they would not give her a refund.

Pretty sketchy stuff!

