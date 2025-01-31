Two Litterbugs Thought They Could Leave Their Trash Behind, So A Stranger Filled Their Car To The Brim With The Garbage To Teach Them A Lesson

Some people believe the world is their trash can, but one good citizen was determined to teach a pair of litterers the error of their ways.

This story ended with a stinky, sun-cooked surprise that would make the perpetrators never want to litter again!

Here, you forgot your trash. A few years ago, my then-husband and I were in Orlando for a short three or four-day trip to Disney World. We needed to grab a couple of things, so we headed to the closest Walmart to the park. My husband went inside while I waited in the car.

As I sat there, I noticed a couple of older women, probably in their mid-40s or 50s, pull into a parking spot a few spaces away from me. They got out of their car, grabbed a shopping cart, and began filling it with trash from their backseat. Once the cart was full, they pushed it a couple of feet away from their car — just a few feet shy of a trash can — and left it there.

I watched in utter disbelief as they walked into Walmart like this was completely normal behavior. I couldn’t stand it — littering is one of my biggest pet peeves. Keep your trash and throw it away properly! It’s not that hard. I wanted to confront them and tell them they left their trash-filled cart right next to their vehicle, but I’m not a confrontational person.

Still, I wanted them to face consequences. Then, I noticed something that changed everything — their car windows were cracked open. It was Florida, the middle of summer, hot and humid as heck. Of course, they left their windows down. Makes perfect sense, right?

I got out of my car, grabbed the trash-filled cart, and wheeled it over to their car. Carefully, I started shoving all the trash back through the cracked window into their backseat.

Food was spilling out of clamshell to-go boxes, liquids dripping from containers, and cigarette ash tumbling from old cartons. I made sure every single piece of trash was emptied from the cart before returning it to the cart corral.

While she didn’t get to watch it all play out, she feels good about her actions.

I was dying to see their reaction, but unfortunately, my husband returned to the car before I could witness the fallout. Still, I took comfort in the fact that all that spilled food was cooking in the hot Florida sun. I can only imagine the stench in their car when they returned. The moral of the story? Don’t litter, y’all. It’s really not hard to throw your trash away where it belongs — and a Walmart shopping cart definitely isn’t the place.

