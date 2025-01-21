Two “Main Characters” Were Blocking The Traffic While Walking In the Middle Of The Road, So This Lady Gave Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Some people simply see themselves as the main character.

In this case, two women were blocking traffic outside a grocery store while walking in the middle of the road, so this woman decided to give them a reality check.

Let’s read the story.

People walking in middle of road So, I was parked in the grocery store parking lot today and as I walked to the store I noticed two women walking in the middle of the road. It wasn’t that they were unaware, simply they didn’t care. It didn’t affect me but people like that are really irritating. People honked and they walked slower. No one could get around them simply because they were being nasty on purpose.

They thought other people were in the wrong and had to wait for them.

I think someone asked them if they could pass. I overheard one of the two women say, “In a minute, patience.” In other words, they didn’t move. My petty revenge? I didn’t realize it until I came out of the store but they were parked next to me. I was unloading my cart and one told me to move, didn’t ask, told. NOPE.

She wasn’t having it. It was time for an iconic moment.

I unloaded the cart as slow as freaking possible. The passenger needed me in the passenger seat and needed me out of the way to get there. I simply smiled at her. As I got in my car I overheard the woman complaining. Rolled down my window and smiled. “In a minute, patience.” It felt good. Not quite a Kathy Bates move but a petty one.

Towanda!!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

